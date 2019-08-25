Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 596.20% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.