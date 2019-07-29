Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.09 beta which makes it 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 4.5%. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.