Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.