Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.