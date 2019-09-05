Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 220.97% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 0%. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.