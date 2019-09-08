Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.49 beta which makes it 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 130.15% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.