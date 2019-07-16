Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 164.71 N/A -3.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 114.98% and its average price target is $62.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.