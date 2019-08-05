Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 1,026.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.