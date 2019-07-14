Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s beta is -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 83.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.