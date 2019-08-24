Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 77.62% and its consensus target price is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.