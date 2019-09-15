Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.