Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. From a competition point of view, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.2 average price target and a 69.10% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.