Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 126.65 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 197.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.