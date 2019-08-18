Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.70% -140.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 136.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.79. In other hand, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.