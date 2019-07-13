Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.94 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 consensus price target and a 9.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.