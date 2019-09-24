Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.