Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.42 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $20, which is potential 53.85% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 70.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.