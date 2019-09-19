Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.41 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus target price of $270, with potential upside of 37.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 95.5%. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.