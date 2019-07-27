Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Athersys Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 366.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.