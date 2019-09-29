Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,062,445,030.78% -213.7% -140.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,150,318,471.34% -136.5% -93.5%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 504.01%.

The shares of both Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 28.3% respectively. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 11 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.