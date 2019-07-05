Act Ii Management LP Upped Its Position in Meredith (MDP) by $1.10 Million; Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Market Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $304,500

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 154,168 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – DOUG OLSON WILL EXPAND PORTFOLIO OVERSIGHT TO INCLUDE BROADER MIX OF LIFESTYLE, FOOD AND LUXURY BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Meredith, Curry, Ravens, Vikes; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Meredith’s FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 83,797 shares traded or 0.94% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,258 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Sei Invs Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 108,245 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0% or 5,736 shares. Ftb holds 221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.12% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Edmp stated it has 1.85% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% or 33,414 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). National Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 109,246 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 370,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 8,570 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 6,126 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).