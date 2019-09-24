Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding By $465,000; Acnb (ACNB) Shorts Raised By 65.74%

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 10,000 shares with $938,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Paylocity Hldg Corp now has $5.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 196,379 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 204.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 17.43% above currents $97.93 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Monday, July 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Thursday, June 20 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.23 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $53,074 activity. $255 worth of stock was bought by ELSNER FRANK III on Friday, June 14. HELT JAMES also bought $2,516 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares. Another trade for 716 shares valued at $25,849 was bought by Newell Donna M. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $993 was bought by GLASS LYNDA L. 14 shares were bought by Stone Thomas R, worth $497.

