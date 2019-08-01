Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Scotia Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $5.51 Million as Stock Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 74,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 423,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.47 million, down from 497,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 3.86 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.6. About 6.77 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMBATING FOREIGN INTERFERENCE, REMOVING FAKE ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s entanglement with Cambridge Analytica has caused trust in the organization to erode among users; 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 13,300 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Hawaii has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,525 shares. Cap Ww invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fiduciary Trust has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 88,582 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Ltd Com stated it has 4,950 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whitnell And Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 58,739 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd reported 2.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 65,700 shares stake. Barnett And accumulated 650 shares. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clark Cap Mngmt Gru has 5,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acg Wealth accumulated 34,364 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,940 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 12,621 shares to 36,278 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.76 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $26.98 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Butensky Cohen Security reported 7,380 shares stake. Systematic Fin Management LP reported 2,000 shares stake. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,596 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baskin Financial Inc accumulated 78,750 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Tru has 4.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,605 shares. Massachusetts-based Altimeter Management LP has invested 20.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 1.48 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Regis Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 11,073 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.54% or 62,177 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.16% or 28.12 million shares. Bell Financial Bank invested in 1,262 shares or 0.06% of the stock.