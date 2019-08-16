Act Ii Management LP Trimmed By $3.24 Million Its Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Stake; Shorts at Resources Connection (RECN) Lowered By 0.09%

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 117,246 shares with $12.71M value, down from 147,246 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $4.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 224,264 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. RECN’s SI was 673,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 673,800 shares previously. With 126,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN)’s short sellers to cover RECN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 47,763 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies reported 58,228 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 15,535 shares. 3.04 million are owned by Blackrock. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Llc has 42,900 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 140,256 shares. American Bancorp holds 1.25% or 36,376 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 109,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 6,500 shares stake. Gam Ag owns 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,777 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 67,592 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 19,357 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 236,117 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 3.96 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 30.32% above currents $94.38 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Resources Connection, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). 6,878 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 19,326 shares. 64,560 are held by Pacific Ridge Capital Prns. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 91,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 46,004 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). 126,842 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation. 3,807 are held by Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.01% or 166,722 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.56% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 18,398 shares.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $533.44 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.