Act Ii Management LP Stake In Meredith (MDP) Was Has Boosted; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 3.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 60,098 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – MDP MULLS SALE OF ‘TIME,”SPORTS ILLUSTRATED,”FORTUNE,’MONEY’; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO PURCHASE KPLR-TV FOR $65 MLN; 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: North Notes: Browns, Vikings, Meredith; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $2.41; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Swings to Loss After Time Deal — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 90,310 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,258 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meredith to amend annual filing amid material weakness – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Meredith sells Sports Illustrated for $110M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Braves games cut as Dish Network, Sling drop Fox-branded RSNs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Css Limited Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 4,788 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 82,268 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5,901 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny. Coldstream Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 15,368 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 225,381 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 50,023 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,043 shares. Tealwood Asset Management owns 71,017 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 35,121 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 665,010 are owned by Becker Management. South Carolina-based Canal has invested 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10 invested in 116,449 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 65,710 shares. Muhlenkamp & reported 126,476 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connors Investor Ser accumulated 134,375 shares. American Asset Mngmt reported 20,869 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. 1.15M were reported by Scotia Capital. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Com holds 103,858 shares or 4% of its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jw Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 41,500 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings.