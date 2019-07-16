Act Ii Management LP Stake in Mdc Partners (MDCA) Has Trimmed by $352,900; Cim Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.07% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 2.35 million shares traded or 159.25% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 414,451 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of stock or 23,820 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 142,758 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,685 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 29,121 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 426,902 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 129,274 are held by Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp. Redwood Capital Management Lc invested in 0.37% or 2.43M shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 2.17 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 407,576 shares. Indaba Capital Mngmt Lp has 6.92M shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. State Street owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 916,503 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 9,465 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 507,374 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,600 shares.

