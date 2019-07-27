Act Ii Management LP Stake in Gray Television (GTN) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 433,815 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 1,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Lc reported 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tikvah Management Limited Liability Corp holds 15.5% or 26,219 shares. Weybosset Research Management Ltd Liability Company has 293 shares. Gm Advisory holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,591 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 261,514 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Shaker Invs Llc Oh accumulated 1,416 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Hills Bank & Trust & Company has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Ocean Lc holds 0.39% or 802 shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited holds 1.81% or 17,898 shares. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 384 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 117,018 shares stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 582 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

