Act Ii Management LP Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Upped by $975,000; As Servicenow Com Usd0.001 (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Its Position

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92 million, down from 144,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. On Tuesday, February 12 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. Schneider David had sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Capital LP holds 112,073 shares. Nordea Ab stated it has 245,274 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ellington Management Group Lc stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.59% or 206,135 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Company. Thornburg Invest Management, a New Mexico-based fund reported 48,758 shares. Ssi Investment holds 826 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 7,228 shares. Blair William Comm Il stated it has 72,180 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Eulav Asset Management owns 99,500 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 86,142 are held by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Ww Investors holds 0.62% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 10.45M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation reported 137,992 shares stake.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 107,603 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $173.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Com by 473,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp Com Npv Isin #Ca55903q1046 Sedol #2581332 (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.75% or 106,744 shares. First City Capital Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,611 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 60,057 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 24,965 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). East Coast Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.23% or 23,695 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,648 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Friess Associates Ltd Company owns 384,693 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company has 377,209 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,930 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.62% or 303,923 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.