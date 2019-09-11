Act Ii Management LP Raised Its Stake in Meredith (MDP) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Target (TGT) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 13,648 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 296,896 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 207,137 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 09/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Contract Details: Meredith, Matthews, Smith; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares to 56,731 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $587.95 million for 23.29 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.