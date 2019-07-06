Act Ii Management LP Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Trimmed by $5.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Marathon Trading Investment Management Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Has Decreased by $6.37 Million

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 198,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 254,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 5.95 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww accumulated 707,895 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 12,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 244,593 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 97,527 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt LP has 825,000 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Commerce holds 140,745 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 30.51M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 37,085 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 9,230 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 591,585 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 275,295 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 3,930 shares. 127 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 739,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18M for 100.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.09% or 219,575 shares. Moreover, Taconic Cap Advisors Lp has 0.21% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 132,829 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Federated Pa holds 0.25% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.45M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 40,626 shares. Motco owns 264 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 136 shares. Yorktown And Research invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 197,667 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap reported 3.43M shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Com owns 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 101,855 shares. Sageworth Tru owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

