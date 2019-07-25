Act Ii Management LP Position In Meredith (MDP) Was Has Upped; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut Stake by $880,929

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 208,561 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 06/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Cameron Meredith To Offer Sheet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 21/03/2018 – MDP MULLS SALE OF ‘TIME,”SPORTS ILLUSTRATED,”FORTUNE,’MONEY’; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith’s layoffs were colder than usual; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 08/03/2018 – Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President Of People And Entertainment Weekly; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 18/03/2018 – Meredith to Cut Up to 300 Jobs

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $207.48. About 8.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Homes & Gardens Launches First-Ever America’s Best Front Yard Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Gp holds 0% or 37,114 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 22,033 shares in its portfolio. Edmp reported 1.85% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Atlanta Mgmt L L C has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 37,400 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 30,454 shares. Blair William And Communications Il reported 16,411 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fifth Third Bank invested in 195 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,515 shares in its portfolio. 5,942 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Fil accumulated 5 shares. 37,627 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,731 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,355 shares to 27,496 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 37,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

