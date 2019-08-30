Act Ii Management LP Position in Meredith (MDP) Has Raised as Share Value Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 20.01 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 103,129 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reverses Time Inc.’s Ad Sales Strategy, Focuses on Titles; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Partners With eMeals To Bring Curated Meal Plans To Millions Of Home Cooks; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 30/04/2018 – Ms JD: Straight From The Source: An Interview with Meredith Cohen from Momentum Search Group (Part 2 of 2); 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 8,100 shares. 4,651 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 279,933 shares. Bragg Advisors has 0.67% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 92,836 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 30,454 shares. Whittier Tru reported 22 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 22,033 are held by Aperio Llc. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Price Michael F owns 2.45% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 358,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.96M shares. 59,222 are held by Nordea Management. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 150,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares to 57,368 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meredith eyes sale of broadcast stations – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation Rolls Out The Red Carpet To Showcase New Programming Powered By Its Predictive Intelligence At 2019 NewFronts – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares to 51,796 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.