Act Ii Management LP Position in Gray Television (GTN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Jlb & Associates Trimmed Stake in Kellogg (K) as Stock Value Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 408,072 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 481,214 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.25M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated owns 146,412 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 33,618 shares. Paragon Cap Lc stated it has 24 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Shelton Management has 15,654 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Jlb & Assocs invested in 0.45% or 37,171 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 44,534 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate holds 0.13% or 14,700 shares. Cardinal Mngmt invested in 0.9% or 54,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.17% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 108,800 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 29,828 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancshares accumulated 9,486 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares to 198,995 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On The New Home Company Inc.’s (NYSE:NWHM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray sets divestitures in eight more markets for Raycom deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gray Television, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AAR Corp. (AIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greta Van Susteren Joins Gray Television As Chief National Political Analyst – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.25 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 334,020 shares. 36,500 are held by Calamos Advsr Limited Co. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 251,200 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 93,907 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillcrest Asset Management reported 2.52% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 36,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 8,478 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 18,817 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 0% or 253 shares. 730,595 were accumulated by Fincl Group Inc Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 80,400 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 5.86M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 31,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 324,331 shares.