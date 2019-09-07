Act Ii Management LP Position in Discovery (DISCK) Has Decreased as Stock Declined; Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Price Declined While Guardian Capital LP Raised Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.40M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 200,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 279,420 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,069 shares to 52,025 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 168,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,532 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

