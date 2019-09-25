Act Ii Management LP Lowered Take (TTWO) Holding by $1.13 Million; Share Price Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Increased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $123.39 Million as Stock Value Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.24. About 161,854 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 941,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848.96 million, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 522,700 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 25.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc owns 64,151 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 119,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs accumulated 4,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 528,008 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 330,462 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.58% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. 15,742 are owned by Strategic Ltd Liability Com. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 11,986 shares. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & has 0.66% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Intrepid Cap stated it has 81,754 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 52,487 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 501 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 650,582 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 64,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,872 shares, and cut its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).