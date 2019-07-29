Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Gray Television (GTN) as Stock Price Rose; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Value Rose While Petroleum & Resources Has Decreased Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 608,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 444,195 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $3.08 EPS, down 5.23% or $0.17 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $192.79 million for 18.17 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 352.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 44,722 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 179,007 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.55% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.25% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP owns 3,100 shares. Bridgewater LP reported 13,326 shares. 180 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Ohio-based Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 25,132 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 1,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors holds 96,628 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Epoch Inc reported 1.35M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 16,770 shares. Sei Investments invested in 57,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has 85,400 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 2.07 million shares. Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Weber Alan W owns 17,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0% or 10,308 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.52% or 737,694 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 419 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 36,564 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 9,952 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).