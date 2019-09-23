Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 49.86% above currents $17.35 stock price. Matador Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. See Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Buy New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 6.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $8.46M value, down from 215,000 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $210.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 3.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.37% above currents $46.4 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,203 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Lc has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marvin & Palmer Associate invested in 98,673 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Com invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,010 were reported by Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De. Stephens Ar invested in 0.26% or 275,345 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 127,000 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Profund Limited Liability Corp owns 417,806 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 5.18% or 109,165 shares. Moreover, American Assets Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,420 shares. 302,051 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Management Limited Co. Jacobs Communication Ca reported 5,124 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 42,408 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast: Long-Term Dividend Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $60? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3,034 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 280,602 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.33 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cs Mckee L P owns 55,350 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% or 62,999 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.04% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Encompass Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 2.45% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 11,955 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 164,345 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 75,315 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,053 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of stock. The insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. PARKER TIMOTHY E. had bought 3,584 shares worth $49,961. 1,000 shares were bought by Adams Craig N, worth $16,000. 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 827,084 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’