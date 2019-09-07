Act Ii Management LP Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $415,000 as Shares Rose; Bamco Has Trimmed Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Market Valuation Declined

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 53,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – POLICE SAYS FACEBOOK POST WILL BE PART OF ITS INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 20/03/2018 – Nasdaq gives up early gain as Facebook extends fall; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J owns 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 58,221 shares. Finemark Savings Bank owns 9,177 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Narwhal holds 15,678 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.02 million shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 50,374 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thomas White Interest Ltd stated it has 7,780 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 20,506 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 1,058 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc holds 1.72% or 72,121 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 559,867 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $919.77 million for 12.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.