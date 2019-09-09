Act Ii Management LP Increases Position in Meredith (MDP); Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake by $4.13 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 1.29 million shares traded or 168.82% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 23/04/2018 – THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION ANNOUNCES OVARIAN CANCER SURVIVOR MEREDITH MITSTIFER AS INCOMING BOARD CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions Will Now Be Known As “Four M Studios”; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time, Fortune on the block; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 20/04/2018 – MEREDITH-SPRINGFIELD ASSOCIATES, INC., IS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN; 09/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Meredith Goldstein’s `Can’t Help Myself’; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.10M shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 22/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans Retail Reboot on Bleecker Street; 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 221,887 shares. Intact Investment Management has 1.81M shares. Ci accumulated 448,999 shares. 611 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.94M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 3,985 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc. Nordea Investment Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Blackrock holds 1,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Management accumulated 29,775 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 972,749 shares. Cetera Advsr Llc stated it has 9,360 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 10,200 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1,656 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 16,109 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “RRSP Investors: Retire Rich With These Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners: New 6.375% Preferred Units From This REIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fmr Limited Com holds 423 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 5,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 11,929 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Plc accumulated 461,600 shares. Walthausen &, New York-based fund reported 229,700 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,675 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 465,300 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 15,368 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa accumulated 206,588 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 102,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings.