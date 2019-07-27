Act Ii Management LP Increased Meredith (MDP) Stake By $1.10 Million; Last Week Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Analysts

Act Ii Management Lp increased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 30,000 shares with $1.66M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 287,263 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meredith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDP); 25/04/2018 – TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortinet had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan upgraded Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by First Analysis to “Outperform” on Friday, February 8. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $84.0000 77.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 85.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $84.0000 78.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $85 New Target: $95 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 949,520 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.58 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 42.55 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 82,500 shares to 305,258 valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 117,246 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Meredith Corporation And The New York Times Company To Introduce A Series Of Special Edition Magazines – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meredith Corporation Names Farah Zaman Chief Privacy Officer – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

