Act Ii Management LP Increased Its Holding in Gray Television (GTN) by $637,168; Intl. Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $369,012 as Stock Rose

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 70,547 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, down from 6,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Intl. Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 265,852 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 207,600 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 535,021 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa reported 267,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 49,800 shares. Horizon Investment Services Lc holds 32,725 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.05% or 7.27M shares. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 7,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 0% or 188,769 shares. Delphi Inc Ma reported 61,473 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Maverick Ltd has 252,690 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 231,053 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.53M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,460 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of stock.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.11 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,363 were reported by Accredited Investors. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 8,925 shares stake. Twin Cap Management stated it has 11,470 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Strategic Services has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 190,459 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Stellar Cap Lc invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Manhattan owns 339,304 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc accumulated 286,099 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Appleton Ma owns 8,090 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 2,117 shares. Private Asset reported 40,350 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 429,204 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold has invested 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bartlett & Co Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 66,219 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru invested in 0.02% or 260 shares.