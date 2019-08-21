Act Ii Management LP Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Gsi Technology (GSIT) Position By $535,318

Act Ii Management Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp acquired 25,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 215,000 shares with $8.60M value, up from 190,000 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $198.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 5.05 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased Gsi Technology (GSIT) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as Gsi Technology (GSIT)’s stock rose 1.36%. The Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 455,152 shares with $3.54M value, down from 531,626 last quarter. Gsi Technology now has $193.35 million valuation. It closed at $8.44 lastly. It is down 22.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 11.51% above currents $43.72 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 72,500 shares to 56,731 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 90,310 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 331,994 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Godsey Gibb Associates invested in 396,933 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 241,830 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 31,392 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 14,476 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.3% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.33% or 155,380 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication reported 14,729 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 42,657 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct accumulated 98,091 shares. Argent Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 13,666 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 31,430 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru accumulated 263,110 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 225,568 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Moreover, Perritt Capital Mgmt has 0.23% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 132,717 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 13,594 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Spark Inv Management Lc accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 998,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 30,690 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 43,137 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 21,057 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Citigroup stated it has 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

