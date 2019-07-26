Act Ii Management LP Holds Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); Us Bancorp De Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,839 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, down from 224,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 5.46M shares traded or 75.32% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 10.97M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 19.14 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc by 6,900 shares to 59,421 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil Gas Corp Cl A (NYSE:COG) by 32,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 795,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

