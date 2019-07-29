Act Ii Management LP Holding in Meredith (MDP) Increased by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Danaher (DHR) Stake Has Upped by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 6,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,152 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 236,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 884,867 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 237,960 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America’s Most-Watched Cooking Series, “MASTERCHEF,” To Include “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”; 12/03/2018 – Texture was an online magazine subscription service that was owned by publishers CondÃ© Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and investment firm KKR; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Declares Dividend of 54.5c; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Meredith has 150 possible buyers for big name magazines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Granite Ltd Llc stated it has 51,295 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Advisor Partners Ltd Com holds 18,940 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 10,824 shares. Capital Inv Svcs Of America invested in 172,404 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Michigan-based Liberty Mgmt has invested 2.88% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 5,687 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 255,620 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,434 shares. Rockland Tru holds 33,143 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us invested in 225,159 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 62,711 were accumulated by Regions Finance.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,899 shares to 28,064 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,947 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares to 56,731 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,258 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).