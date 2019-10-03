Act Ii Management LP Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped as Share Price Rose; W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 148,218 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 4.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Qudian, HYG And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 2 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,368 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 24,647 shares. 16,461 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Group Incorporated. Filament Limited Liability Company holds 4,701 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Delphi Incorporated Ma has 1.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,969 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 383,815 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameritas Inc stated it has 63,607 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Leavell Mngmt Inc reported 62,004 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,405 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 44,955 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 206,241 shares stake. Stanley owns 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,468 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Odey Asset Mngmt Group invested in 0.25% or 21,425 shares.