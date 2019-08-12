Act Ii Management LP Has Upped Its Meredith (MDP) Position; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Its Yy (YY) Position by $16.13 Million; Shares Declined

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 347,142 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: North Notes: Browns, Vikings, Meredith; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 937,837 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 16,411 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.06% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 176,883 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 6,925 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 257,766 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co reported 5,811 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,672 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.