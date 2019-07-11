Act Ii Management LP Has Upped Its Meredith (MDP) Position; Cls Investments Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) Has Lowered by $1.50 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 220,302 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corp Finalizes Sale of Time Inc. UK to Epiris; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints To Sign Cameron Meredith; 13/05/2018 – Meredith Milstein, Lance Polivy; 16/03/2018 – Meredith has hired advisers to explore a sale of its Time, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated magazines following its $1.84 billion acquisition of Time Inc in January, people familiar with the matter said

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 32,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 813 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 33,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 2.33M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.16M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 55,000 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $44.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 43,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

