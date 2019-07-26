Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Stake by $3.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Au Optronics (AUO) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased Holding by $1.06 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 516.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 354,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 68,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 910,840 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 26.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 254,341 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 207,384 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $73.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 82,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,743 shares, and cut its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 18.41 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

