Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Chegg (CHGG) Position; Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Paycom Software (PAYC) Position

Act Ii Management Lp decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 21.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 305,258 shares with $11.64M value, down from 387,758 last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $4.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 1.24M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) stake by 15.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,017 shares as Paycom Software (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 265,301 shares with $50.18 million value, down from 312,318 last quarter. Paycom Software now has $13.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $234.59. About 168,747 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 946,986 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 853,278 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 198,211 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Empyrean Prns LP holds 0.11% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Limited stated it has 1.76% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Waddell Reed has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ranger Invest LP reported 436,411 shares. Citigroup holds 34,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 178,000 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc owns 59,308 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 636,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 13,235 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $201.50’s average target is -14.11% below currents $234.59 stock price. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

