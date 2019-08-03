Act Ii Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $975,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Value Rose, Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97M shares traded or 115.70% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 9,662 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Com reported 106,884 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp stated it has 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 294,632 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 314,205 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest. Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.29 million shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 23,875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.39M are held by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Country Tru Retail Bank reported 642,321 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 41,170 shares. Bailard invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 137,235 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 1.67M shares stake.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,245 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Has a $45 Billion Cricket Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Analysts are Upgrading Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wesbanco Bankshares holds 25,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 421 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. 12,758 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Secor Advsr Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 13,095 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 107,402 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 267,200 shares stake. Hood River Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Axiom Interest Investors Limited Liability Co De holds 103,525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.